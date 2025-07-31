Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 336 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 420.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.88, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,668.20. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $1,630,360.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,821,985.18. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,730 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

VRSK opened at $275.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.59 and a 1 year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

