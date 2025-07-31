Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 40.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.25. Whirlpool Corporation has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

