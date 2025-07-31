Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CAH opened at $157.99 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.24.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 31.83%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.