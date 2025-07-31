Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $1.82 Million Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:NWE opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About NorthWestern Energy Group



NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

