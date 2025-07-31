IFP Advisors Inc Has $86,000 Holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,095,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,674,000 after buying an additional 30,857 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Up 0.2%

AEE opened at $99.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average is $97.11. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $104.10.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.