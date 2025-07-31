IFP Advisors Inc Has $86,000 Holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,095,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,674,000 after buying an additional 30,857 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Trading Up 0.2%
AEE opened at $99.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average is $97.11. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $104.10.
Ameren Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.36.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ameren
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Palo Alto Networks: The All?in?One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.