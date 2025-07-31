Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 278,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $2,626,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 3.4%

STX stock opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.45. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $155.52.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 145.16% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $2,893,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,143,388.60. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,488. The trade was a 12.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,516 shares of company stock worth $47,831,398. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.