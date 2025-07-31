Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $11.29 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.2% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $179.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.55 and a 200-day moving average of $131.72. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $179.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,264,800 shares of company stock worth $786,735,503 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

