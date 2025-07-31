Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 2,391 Shares of Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBRA Capital Ltd bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,322,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 839.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 164,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 290,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $7.30 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Redfin Corporation has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.38.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $221.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Corporation will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

