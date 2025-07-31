Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $17,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,493,000 after purchasing an additional 521,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,171,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,585,000 after purchasing an additional 258,863 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,871,000 after acquiring an additional 87,766 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,213,000 after acquiring an additional 113,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $65.27 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.