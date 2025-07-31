PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1,311.3% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 312,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 290,564 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 103,800.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 42.1% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $113.31 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

Get Our Latest Report on PHM

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.