LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

LKQ opened at $30.12 on Thursday. LKQ Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.95.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

