Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,978,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.26. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile



Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

