Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Sold by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVOL. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

Shares of SVOL stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.