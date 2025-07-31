SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Brentview Investment Management LLC

Brentview Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $290.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.58. The stock has a market cap of $356.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.30. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $194.93 and a 52 week high of $313.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.