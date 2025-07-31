Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $11.49 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 18.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $189.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

