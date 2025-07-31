HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 805 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 10,993 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,128 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.17. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $223.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

