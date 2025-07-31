Brentview Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 671 Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 671 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 67,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares in the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,252,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,752,806,000 after buying an additional 1,262,062 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 717,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,035,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,218,918,000 after purchasing an additional 162,563 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TD stock opened at $73.58 on Thursday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

