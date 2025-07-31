King Wealth Management Group Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

King Wealth Management Group raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $431.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.