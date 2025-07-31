Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. ASML makes up 1.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its position in ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $721.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $945.05. The company has a market capitalization of $283.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $764.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $726.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

