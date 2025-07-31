Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 26,856 Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 198.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,864,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,260,000 after purchasing an additional 523,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 47.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,478,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,880,000 after purchasing an additional 473,132 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.39, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Arete Research raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.64.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

