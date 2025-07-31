Ackerman Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 731 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ackerman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ackerman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $312.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $314.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.72. The firm has a market cap of $511.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

