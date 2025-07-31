Brokerages Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Target Price at $45.33

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelixis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 693,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,021,027.28. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 126,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $6,061,328.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 446,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,412,173.64. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 456,605 shares of company stock valued at $20,966,005. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth $123,310,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,867,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 330.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,484,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

