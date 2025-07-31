Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $174.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $146.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.90 and its 200 day moving average is $169.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

