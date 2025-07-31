Natixis Advisors LLC Has $67.05 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,174 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $67,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,113.80. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,720 shares of company stock worth $2,150,965. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of YUM stock opened at $147.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average of $145.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

