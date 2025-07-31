Natixis Advisors LLC Has $63.30 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,451 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AMETEK worth $63,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 4.9% during the first quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.30.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $176.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.93. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

