Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 222 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

