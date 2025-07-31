Howard Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Howard Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,171,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,665,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 58.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.25. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

