Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 2,421 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,052,000 after acquiring an additional 851,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,913,000 after purchasing an additional 199,054 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,721,000 after purchasing an additional 694,055 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,744,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,994,000 after purchasing an additional 534,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,894,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,008,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $100.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

