First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,781 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $488,140,000 after buying an additional 12,586,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Comcast by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.