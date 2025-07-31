N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,812,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after acquiring an additional 209,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $180,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $154,137.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,950.42. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of SOFI opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.91.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $519.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.