Tredje AP fonden Sells 10,480 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, July 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $374.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.06 and a twelve month high of $395.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

