Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,372 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1,581.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 761,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,353,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,248.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 170,098 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 84,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of OHI opened at $38.85 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.