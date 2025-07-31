Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,918.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PWR. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.23.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $411.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $424.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

