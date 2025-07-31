Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Republic Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RSG

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $231.97 on Thursday. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $192.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.66 and a 200-day moving average of $238.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,761,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,548 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,262,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,855,000 after purchasing an additional 218,729 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,939,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,045,000 after purchasing an additional 57,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.