Promising Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Today – July 28th

Quanta Services, Southern, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, EMCOR Group, and Rockwell Automation are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies involved in generating, distributing or supporting power from sustainable sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric and geothermal. They offer investors exposure to the growth potential of the clean-energy sector and allow alignment of portfolios with environmental and decarbonization goals. These stocks often reflect policy incentives, technological advances and the global shift toward greener power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Quanta Services stock traded down $10.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $411.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,786. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $424.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.62 and a 200 day moving average of $315.86.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Southern stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,385. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Southern has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $96.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $89.06.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.62. 14,416,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,620,465. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Shares of EME traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $632.06. 279,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,096. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $641.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of ROK traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $356.95. 258,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,537. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $360.92.

