Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,246,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,094,000 after buying an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,229,000 after buying an additional 24,533 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,077,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,107,000 after acquiring an additional 941,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,331,000 after acquiring an additional 87,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,541. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $149.61 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average is $148.48.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 150.35%.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.69.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

