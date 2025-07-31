Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Boosted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,473,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,444,000 after acquiring an additional 797,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,529,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,616,000 after purchasing an additional 417,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,653,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,141 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,974,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,784,000 after purchasing an additional 445,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,430,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,549,000 after buying an additional 670,162 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 2.1%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $125.29 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.