Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Southern by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $95.03 on Thursday. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.53.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

