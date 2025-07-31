Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,876 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $54,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $253.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.67.

View Our Latest Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.