Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $432,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 29.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 57,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $207.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.66. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $207.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,192 shares in the company, valued at $44,084,418. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.69.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

