First National Trust Co Sells 2,438 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

