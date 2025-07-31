Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 57.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 54.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Paycom Software by 11.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,994.74. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total value of $6,152,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,224,049 shares in the company, valued at $855,017,794.80. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,736,608. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE PAYC opened at $235.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.95. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.46 and a 1 year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.90.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

