Choreo LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Western Digital by 34.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $71.43 on Thursday. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.