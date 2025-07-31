Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,012,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,848,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,935 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,117,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,223,000 after buying an additional 1,148,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,285 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.40.

NYSE:COF opened at $215.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.22. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

