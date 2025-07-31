Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,424,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,810,000 after buying an additional 535,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,653,000 after buying an additional 253,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,866,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,928,000 after buying an additional 458,650 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,417,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,261,000 after buying an additional 342,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 832,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHIN opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.51 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. PHINIA’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHIN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

In other PHINIA news, Director Meggan M. Walsh purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,794.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,983.32. This represents a 22.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

