Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after buying an additional 259,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,649,000 after buying an additional 191,752 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $56,647,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,203,000 after acquiring an additional 92,389 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.67.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of DPZ opened at $475.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.33. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

