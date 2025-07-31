Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $328,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $339.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.59 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRX

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.