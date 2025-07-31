TD Asset Management Inc Has $12.08 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,989 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regions Financial by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RF shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.