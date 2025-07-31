Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $65,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

SHLS opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.10 million, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHLS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.77.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

