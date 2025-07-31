PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,465,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,532,000 after buying an additional 3,380,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,677,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,300,000 after acquiring an additional 500,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PPL by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,672,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,570,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,190,000 after purchasing an additional 468,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,987,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,811,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,781.60. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PPL Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $36.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 80.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

